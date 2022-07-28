abrdn plc Sells 1,373,764 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,373,764 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 237,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

