abrdn plc Raises Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

abrdn plc raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $15,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 60,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $100.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average is $104.48.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

