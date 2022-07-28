abrdn plc Grows Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Waters were worth $15,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Waters by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $355.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.44 and a 200 day moving average of $322.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

