Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $502.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $502.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $326.97 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $283.72 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.5% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,653,000 after purchasing an additional 64,618 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.3% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

