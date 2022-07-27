Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $43.87

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.87, but opened at $42.42. Zai Lab shares last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 654 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.36. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 324.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $46.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 209,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

