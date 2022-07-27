West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.68.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average of $123.03. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.