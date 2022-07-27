West Branch Capital LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,977,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.81.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.64. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

