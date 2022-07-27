WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.84. The company has a market cap of $346.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

