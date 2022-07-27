Walter Public Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,820,000. Alphabet comprises about 5.7% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.10.

GOOG opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

