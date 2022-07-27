Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Guggenheim

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Walmart to $159.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.80.

Shares of WMT opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

