Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.82. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Walmart by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

