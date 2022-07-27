Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.80.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.