Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $234.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day moving average of $246.21. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

