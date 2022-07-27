Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $546,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.26.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

