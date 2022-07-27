Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after acquiring an additional 518,659 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445,424 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,938,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,897,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185,499 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.21. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

