Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 621 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $87.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

