Versor Investments LP Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

