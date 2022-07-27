Versor Investments LP Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 171,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.6% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.14.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.