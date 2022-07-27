Versor Investments LP Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,137,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,184,000 after purchasing an additional 82,962 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 105,132 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Pfizer by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 15,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $293.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.