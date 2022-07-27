Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

VZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

