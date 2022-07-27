Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $2.94 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE VZ opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.