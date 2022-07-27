Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $106.87 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 521,208 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 6.3% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $106,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Price Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.16 and its 200-day moving average is $210.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.