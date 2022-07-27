Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down to $67.45

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.45, but opened at $65.22. Trupanion shares last traded at $66.20, with a volume of 826 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Trupanion Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trupanion news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $281,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,314,760.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $1,403,074 over the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 31.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

