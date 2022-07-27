Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $17.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,519 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $6,940,000. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 22.6% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 69,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.8 %

DIS stock opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.03. The company has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

