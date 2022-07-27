Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 4,755 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 57,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the first quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 137,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

