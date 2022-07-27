The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,807 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.03. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

