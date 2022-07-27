The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 7.6% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,940,000. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.6% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 69,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.68.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

