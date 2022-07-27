The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.27 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $346.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.84.

Procter & Gamble Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

