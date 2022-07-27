Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Receives “Buy” Rating from US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors reiterated their buy rating on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.36.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.77 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average is $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -241.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after buying an additional 920,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,633,000 after buying an additional 847,667 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.