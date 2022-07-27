T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.14.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.57. The firm has a market cap of $167.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

