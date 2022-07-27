Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys 300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.03.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

