Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 22,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $377.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.