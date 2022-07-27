Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart Purchases 100,000 Shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Stock

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE – Get Rating) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,408,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$494,224.38.

Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart acquired 50,000 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,750.00.

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) Trading Down 5.9 %

PORE opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of C$5.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.96. QC Copper and Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.11.

About QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V)

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.