Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 669 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $254.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

About Sherwin-Williams



The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

