Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.44.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

