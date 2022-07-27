Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $173.70 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.85 and a one year high of $231.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.22 and its 200 day moving average is $193.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

