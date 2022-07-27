Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $384.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.05. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.48 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

