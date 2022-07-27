Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $3,128,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $3,128,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,534 shares of company stock valued at $66,852,940. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

