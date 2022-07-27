Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 214 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $155.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.64. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

