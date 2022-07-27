Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.43.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday.

Robert Half International Stock Down 3.4 %

Robert Half International stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average is $101.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Robert Half International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

