Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Issued By KeyCorp

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

NYSE VZ opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

