Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Increased by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

NYSE ENB opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,045,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,432,000 after purchasing an additional 202,103 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $2,021,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

