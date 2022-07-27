Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Stephens

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stephens to $400.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Pool from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $452.44.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $343.15 on Tuesday. Pool has a 1-year low of $324.14 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.51 and a 200-day moving average of $420.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.23. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 42,184.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 462,347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $158,878,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Pool by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,825,000 after purchasing an additional 215,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Pool by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after purchasing an additional 207,072 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

