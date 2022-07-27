Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $375.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

PXD opened at $218.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

