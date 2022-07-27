Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

