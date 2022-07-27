Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.13.

VMC stock opened at $156.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.36. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

