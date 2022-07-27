Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.40.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

