Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,227 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,466,000 after buying an additional 1,034,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Certara by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,254,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 856,959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Certara by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 838,660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Certara by 3,572.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 668,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 650,610 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Certara by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,561,000 after purchasing an additional 586,544 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Certara in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Certara in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

