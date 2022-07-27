Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTVE opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $590,527.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Allen Hugli acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,527.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,100 shares of company stock worth $196,268. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 270.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 81,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,000.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 186,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 35,203 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTVE. Citigroup downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

