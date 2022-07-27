NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,679 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 90,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.99. The company has a market cap of $413.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

